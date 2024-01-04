No-Cost Testing Helps Bolster I-HEAL Community Wellness Day In Mississippi Delta Region

(MENAFN- 3BL) Quest Diagnostics recently provided no-cost Blueprint for Wellness® testing to more than 100 local community members who attended a wellness day in the Mississippi Delta region. The ninth annual I-HEAL Community Wellness Day, hosted by Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE) grantee Glenn Family Foundation , provided a host of no-cost resources for local families, including health screenings, nutritious food, mental health resources, vaccines, cleaning supplies, diapers, and more.

Through Blueprint for Wellness, Quest enabled local community members to gain access to a comprehensive health screening designed to empower people with the knowledge they need to take more control of their health. Blueprint for Wellness provides a set of clinical laboratory tests and measurements that highlight personal health strengths and risks. Event attendees were able to get helpful information about the health screenings as well as access to on-site testing.

“Our Quest for Health Equity team is proud to be part of the collaborative effort to offer health and wellness resources to this underserved community at I-HEAL Community Wellness Day,” said Q4HE Senior Manager Stacey Ingram .“We were able to provide no-cost health screenings to more than 100 event attendees, increasing our efforts from last year.”

Quest also donated“Staying Healthy” children's books, part of a series developed through Q4HE in collaboration with the Sesame Workshop, the global impact nonprofit behind Sesame Street.

What Q4HE Grantee Glenn Family Foundation is saying:

“The words 'thank you' are inadequate to express the depth of our appreciation for your helping to make the ninth annual I-HEAL Community Wellness Day a success,” said Dr Clyde Glenn, president, Glenn Family Foundation.“We're excited that Quest Diagnostics joined us again this year to offer Comprehensive Wellness Panels as part of the Quest for Health Equity initiative. These panels are very critical, and this collaboration helps us activate our mission to improve life outcomes for local families by erasing health inequities, providing them with valuable health insights they may not otherwise have access to.”

To learn more about the Glenn Family Foundation and its work, including its annual I-HEAL Community Wellness Day, visit .