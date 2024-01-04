Police find body of disappeared YouTuber buried in couple’s backyard

(MENAFN) Carlos Henrique Medeiros, 26, was reported missing on Christmas Day after he did not return home following a dinner with friends, as per a report from a Brazilian news agency.



Known for his online presence featuring prank videos and skits, Carlos had a substantial following with 1.77 million subscribers on YouTube and 86,800 followers on Instagram.



According to Carlos' sister Cátia, he had called around 9 pm on December 24th, expressing his intention to spend the night with colleagues who resided on the same street in the Itapecerica da Serra neighborhood, near São Paulo, Brazil. However, his colleagues later stated that Carlos had left their residence around 2 AM to return home.



In an interview with another news outlet, Carlos' sister, Cristiane Aparecida Medeiros, shared that the entire family had been actively searching for him in hospitals and wooded areas near their residence. Their search efforts persisted until Saturday, December 30, when a friend of Carlos “saw a mound of dirt in the house of this couple” he had gone to for the holidays.



Cristiane declared: “They went in and saw my brother’s T-shirt showing in the dirt.



“They called the police, who went there and found him buried.”



As per police reports, the individuals who owned the house, a man and a woman, asserted that the influencer had passed away while allegedly engaging in drug use and intimate activities with one of the homeowners' sisters. This information was disclosed by a media outlet.

