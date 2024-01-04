Green Chemistry Revolution: Navigating the Bio-Acrylic Acid Market Landscape

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The bio-acrylic acid market was USD 457.8 million in 2023, which will increase to USD 1,275.7 million, advancing at a 15.8% CAGR, by 2030.

This is because of the growing utilization of this chemical in surfactants, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and textiles. In regard to paints, it is mainly employed for exterior walls because it has high adhesion, absorbance, and ultraviolet resistance.



Thus, in the coming years, the industry will advance due to the extensive use of paints and coatings across different sectors. Furthermore, the need for environmentally friendly coatings is rising across different architectural, automotive, and industrial applications.

The enduring recognition of acrylic acid as an element of such products has now opened the gates for its eco-friendly counterpart.



The superabsorbent polymers category, based on derivative, was a significant contributor, because of their capability to absorb a substantial quantity of aqueous solutions. This is the major reason behind their use in incontinence pads, diapers, controlled-release medications, absorbent medical dressings, and more.



The butyl acrylate category is advancing at a significant rate, because of the rising investment of the governments in infrastructure projects, particularly in APAC. Silanes are extensively employed to defend buildings from deterioration.



In construction, silanes are an essential component of the coatings utilized in food & beverage production facilities, hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturing areas, and kitchens.

The paints and coatings category, based on application, was the largest contributor to the bio-acrylic acid market. This is because of the numerous benefits of bio-acrylic acid in such products like enhancement in shelf life, texture, and consistency.



Moreover, the increasing automobile demand, because of the rising urbanization level; the expanding oil & gas sector, and the rising construction activity are boosting the category expansion.



The surfactants category will advance at the highest rate, owing to the surging need for coatings in the automotive, paper, and aerospace sectors. The chemical is utilized in surfactants because it assists in penetrating the dye uniformly.





