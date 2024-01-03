High-End DUV Ban: China's Damage Coming Into Focus

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's choices of immersion deep-ultraviolet (DUV) lithography systems that it can buy from ASML have narrowed in the wake of the Netherlands' tightening of export rules.

ASML said in a recent statement that the Dutch government has partially revoked its license for the shipment of NXT:2050i and NXT:2100i lithography systems to China from the beginning of this year.

There's some wishful thinking on display in China. On Wednesday, many mainland news websites said ASML had“completely” shipped all high-end DUV lithography machines to China by the January 1 deadline. They cited a report published by China Times, a pro-Beijing Taiwanese newspaper, on Tuesday.

But in fact, the original China Times report only said that the pre-scheduled shipments of ASML's DUV machines had“basically” been completed by the end of 2023.

The difference between completely and basically coud turn out to be enormous.

Shen Bo, president of ASML in China, told the media last November that ASML had not yet delivered products worth about 35 billion euros (US$38.2 billion) globally. He said many of those orders were from China.