Dell Technologies To Participate In Fireside Chat In January

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) announces that Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Bernstein on January 9, 2024 at 12:15pm CT / 1:15pm ET.
A live webcast and a replay will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at href="" rel="nofollow" delltechnologie .
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL ) helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live and play. The company provides customers with the industry's broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio for the data era.
