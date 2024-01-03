Dell Technologies To Participate In Fireside Chat In January

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROUND ROCK, Texas, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL ) announces that Michael Dell, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Bernstein on January 9, 2024 at 12:15pm CT / 1:15pm ET.

A live webcast and a replay will be available on Dell Technologies' Investor Relations page at href="" rel="nofollow" delltechnologie .

