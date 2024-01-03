Sterility Testing Market Size Worth USD 75.37 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sterility testing market witnessed a substantial size of USD 22.40 Billion in 2022, marking a remarkable surge. Projections indicate a rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period, driven by an upswing in drug launches, expanding production capacities in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and intensified Research & Development (R&D) efforts for sterility testing.

Sterility testing, a critical process ensuring the absence of viable microorganisms in pharmaceutical and medical device products, serves as a cornerstone for quality control procedures. This process, aligned with regulatory guidelines, employs various techniques to detect microorganism presence. The market's growth is further propelled by the global surge in diseases, escalating demand for vaccines and drugs, and ongoing advancements in life sciences research.

In September 2022, the Indian government's announcement of a new cervical cancer vaccine underscores the pivotal role of sterility testing in ensuring product safety. Accessibility to Point of Care (POC) devices and expanding healthcare research further contribute to market growth.

However, challenges such as the high cost of sterility testing equipment and a shortage of skilled specialists due to stringent government regulations may impede market revenue growth. Industry consolidation, regulatory frameworks, and prolonged licensing procedures pose significant barriers for new entrants. Additionally, limitations in sterility testing, including potential false-positive or false-negative results, testing frequency constraints, sample size limitations, and detection sensitivity, necessitate a comprehensive understanding for standardized compliance.

Leading companies in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors are actively implementing Environmental Monitoring (EM) strategies to prevent sterility test failures. For instance, Charles River Laboratories introduced the Celsis automated detection system and the EndoScan-V software program for endotoxin testing.

Product & Service Insights: Kits & Reagents Lead Market Share

The kits & reagents segment dominated the global sterility testing market in 2022, holding the largest revenue share. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of automated testing systems, necessitating the use of kits & reagents. Automated methods deliver faster and more accurate results crucial for quality control in pharmaceuticals and medical devices industries. The demand for specific kits and reagents is propelled by the usage of automated systems.

Test Type Insights: Membrane Filtration Segment Shows Steady Growth

The membrane filtration segment is anticipated to witness a steady and fast revenue growth rate in the global sterility testing market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in membrane filtration designs and operations enhance filtration efficiency, enabling low-temperature and low-energy filtering processes. The segment's growth is further driven by the increasing need for liquid dose formulation sterility testing.

Application Insights: Pharmaceutical and Biological Segment Dominates

The pharmaceutical and biological segment is projected to hold a significantly large revenue share in the global sterility testing market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributed to the growing demand for vaccines and drugs, the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, and increased regulatory actions requiring sterility testing for equipment.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America claimed the largest revenue share in the global sterility testing market in 2022, driven by substantial R&D expenditure, government regulations, and advancements in biotechnology and pharmaceuticals. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate, propelled by rapid urbanization, increased health consciousness, and rising disposable income.

As the industry continues to evolve, companies like Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM) in the U.S. and AUSTAR in China are introducing innovative technologies to enhance sterility testing capabilities, ensuring the safety and quality of pharmaceutical products.

In conclusion, the global sterility testing market is poised for robust growth, fueled by key factors such as increasing drug launches, R&D efforts, and the critical role of sterility testing in maintaining product safety. The market dynamics suggest promising opportunities for industry participants across various segments and regions.

