Iraq Exports 108 Mln Oil Barrel Worth USD 8.3 Bln In Dec.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Iraq's oil ministry said on Wednesday that the total of exported oil through the Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) reached 108 million oil barrels with total revenues worth USD 8.3 billion.
It was estimated that the oil export rates reached 3.486 million barrels, each barrel worth USD 76.96, daily, added the ministry.
The statement did not mention any oil exports through the Ceyhan port in Turkiye following Baghdad and Ankara's failure in finding a settlement on the matter to export the oil extracted from the Kurdistan region through Turkiye. (end)
