France to not endorse forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Nicolas de Riviere, France's permanent representative to the UN, stated that France will not endorse the forced displacement of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by Israel.



"France is opposed to the forced displacement of populations. That's very clear-cut...We will not support the forced displacement of people,” de Riviere informed journalists.



"It's more or less obvious that the Gaza Strip is inhabited by Palestinians. Our goal is for Palestinians to be able to continue living there in safety and security and under good conditions. That should be the priority.”



His comments followed calls from Israeli officials for the "voluntary evacuation" of Palestinians from Gaza, along with appeals to various nations to provide refuge for Palestinians from the enclave.



According to de Riviere, the notions of excluding people from Gaza or attempting to recolonize the area are "harebrained ideas." He added that it is crucial to bring the military operation to a halt and avoid targeting civilians.



"Palestinians should be able to live in peace in their homes, and the bombing of civilians in the Gaza Strip should end. Hospitals, schools have been destroyed...We want that to end," he emphasized.



He declared that the Palestinian group Hamas "is using the civilian population as human shields, is hiding in schools," he added: "That is true. However, whenever there's a doubt, you shouldn't bomb schools."



Emphasizing the necessity to safeguard the civilian population, de Riviere highlighted that Gaza is home to 2 million civilians, not 2 million terrorists.

