NCRA Begins Implementation Of The ODS Credential: ODS, Oncology Data Specialist, Replaces CTR, Certified Tumor Registrar

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The National Cancer Registrars Association has updated its credential. Oncology Data Specialist (ODS) replaces Certified Tumor Registrar (CTR).

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NCRA Begins Implementation of the ODS CredentialODS, Oncology Data Specialist, Replaces CTR, Certified Tumor Registrar, Beginning January 2024Tuesday, January 2, 2024 - The National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA) and its Council on Certification have updated the name of its credential. Oncology Data Specialist (ODS) replaces Certified Tumor Registrar (CTR). The new name better aligns with the evolving scope of practice of cancer registrars and current professional practice terminology. NCRA begins implementation of the ODS credential in January 2024 and anticipates it will take a full calendar year for credential holders and constituents to adopt the new name.To assist with the transition, NCRA prepared the ODS Toolkit . Organized by audiences, the toolkit includes guidance, text, fact sheets, and graphics to help with the adoption of the ODS credential. Visit to access these materials.With this transition comes an important new benefit for credential holders. NCRA's Council on Certification has partnered with Credly to provide an ODS digital badge to all ODS-certified cancer registrars. Badges are versatile and are easily shared online in email signatures, digital resumes, social media profiles, and more. All ODS-certified cancer registrars will receive an email from Credly in mid-January with instructions on how to claim the digital badge. Read NCRA's FAQs on the ODS Digital Badge to learn more.NCRA is grateful to the members of the CTR Credential Title Re-Name Task Force for their commitment and dedication to the cancer registry profession. Members included Lisa Bagci, BS, RHIA, ODS; Linda Corrigan, MHE, RHIT, ODS; Angela Costantini, BA, ODS; Vicki Hawhee, MEd, ODS; Vanessa Hoffmann, BS, ODS (Executive Group); Jennie Jones, MSHI-HA, CHDA, ODS; Crystal Jordan, BS, ODS (Executive Group); Karen Mason, MSc, RN, ODS (Executive Group); Tammy Plante, MHA, ODS; Kelli Olsen, MS, ODS; and Andrea Sipin-Baliwas, MS, ODS.About the National Cancer Registrars Association (NCRA)NCRA is a non-profit organization that represents over 6,800 cancer registry professionals. The mission of NCRA is to empower and advance registry professionals through innovations in education, advocacy, credentialing, and strategic partnerships. Cancer registrars are data information specialists who capture a complete history, diagnosis, treatment, and health status for every cancer patient in the U.S. The data provide essential information to researchers, healthcare providers, and public health officials to better monitor and advance cancer treatments, conduct research, and improve cancer prevention and screening programs. For more information about NCRA, visit and .

