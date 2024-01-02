Anonymous attacker stabs South Korea opposition leader in neck in visit to Busan

(MENAFN) Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea's opposition party, was hospitalized following an attack during his visit to the southern port city of Busan, where he sustained injuries that health officials have confirmed are not life-threatening.



The assailant, a 67-year-old man, reportedly stabbed Lee on the left side of his neck with an 18cm knife that was purchased online, according to information provided by the police.



Photographs captured at the scene depicted the attacker wearing a paper crown adorned with Lee's name.



The assailant initially approached Lee under the guise of seeking an autograph before abruptly lunging forward and carrying out the attack, as reported by various news sources. Fortunately, the assailant was swiftly subdued and arrested on the spot.



In images released by Yonhap, Lee can be seen lying on the ground with his eyes closed, while bystanders apply pressure to the side of his neck with a handkerchief.



Following the incident, Lee was expeditiously transported to Pusan National University Hospital, reaching the medical facility approximately 20 minutes after the attack occurred.



Officials from Lee's party have affirmed that he remained conscious while receiving treatment at the hospital. Subsequently, he was airlifted to Seoul, where he is expected to undergo surgery.



An official from Pusan National University Hospital reassured the public that Lee's injuries are not life-threatening.



The unfortunate incident transpired during a question-and-answer session with reporters that followed Lee's visit to the construction site of a new airport on Gadeok Island, located just offshore from Busan.

MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107676047