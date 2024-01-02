Moph Launches Training Programme For Patient Safety

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in cooperation with Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute (HHQI), recently launched the National Training Program for Quality Improvement and Patient Safety in Qatar. The programme was attended by 31 participants from 9 different healthcare organisations and hospitals.

It is a joint initiative with Hamad Healthcare Quality Institute to build capacity and capability in healthcare quality improvement and patient safety across the healthcare sector in Qatar. The programme aims to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare for everyone living in Qatar. On that note, the ministry expanded its' regulatory role to also include building capacity and capability of the healthcare workforce in the field of quality and patient safety to help sustain resilience in Qatar healthcare system.

The programme focused on fundamentals of Quality Improvement and Patient Safety (FQIC), which represents a significant step in enhancing healthcare standards across the nation, aiming to support the continuum of service delivery as patients transition between Public and Private healthcare providers. The programme is structured with interactive practical sessions, opportunities for reflection and hands-on exercises. Prior to launching this programme, the MOPH performed a Needs Assessment survey to identify educational and training needs in quality and safety for healthcare staff. The assessment included 1247 participants from various types of healthcare facilities.

The respondents were clinical staff as well as other allied and administrative staff who have patient interactions. The results of this assessment survey assisted in structuring the training course in a way that ensures its success and achieves the desired goal. Director of Strategic Planning, Performance & Innovation department at the Ministry of Public Health Huda Al-Khtheeri stated in this regard that“This programme was designed in order to drive service and clinical excellence and effectiveness with assurance of high quality and patient safety across the whole health system in Qatar. We aim to attain our national health goals by developing a healthcare workforce that is sustainable and capable to meet the population health needs. Promoting collaboration between the public and private sectors is important for future health system resilience.”

Chief of Patient Experience and HHQI director, Hamad Medical Corporation Nasser Al Naimi, commented on the programme's launch:“This training programme aligns seamlessly with HHQI's strategic direction, reinforcing its status as the national institute for training and building capacity in Quality Improvement and Patient Safety. It marks a crucial step in fulfilling national demands for higher healthcare standards and contributes significantly to the regional prominence in healthcare quality and value.”

Nasser emphasised that the initiative goes beyond a mere training programme, representing a pivotal movement towards fulfilling national and regional aspirations for enhanced healthcare quality and patient safety.

By empowering healthcare professionals with essential skills, the programme aims not only to improve current systems but also to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence.

The programme is expected to have a far-reaching impact, elevating the quality of healthcare services and ensuring safer patient experiences across Qatar.