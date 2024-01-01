Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande On Seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Picture, 'Left Numb, Knew It Was Over'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ankita Lokhande is frequently seen in the Bigg Boss 17 house talking about her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the most recent episode, the actress was conversing with Munawar Faruqui when she got emotional remembering SSR's death. In June 2020, Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai flat.

Sushant Singh Rajput's dead image

Ankita recalled receiving an image minutes after Sushant's death that was not only terrible but also left her numb. "When I saw him, I knew it was all over. He had seen so many films, and everything had come to an end. There was this one picture of him that was really bad in which appeared to be sleeping. I just kept gazing at the picture and thinking how much was in his head. I was extremely familiar with him. He must have had a lot on his mind, yet it was all gone. You're nothing, you're just a body," the actress said.

Ankita also revealed the reason for Sushant Singh Rajput's death, telling Munawar, "Tut gaya voh kisi chiz se. He was broken for whatever reason. This should not have occurred." When questioned if it was because of "a lot of things," Ankita replied, "I don't know."



Ankita Lokhande blocked people on social media

During their conversation, the 'Baaghi 3' actress also mentioned that after Sushant's death, she blocked a large number of people on social media. The actress explained why she did so, saying, "But I blocked many people at the time because there were bad things said to me that I couldn't take."

Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput's intelligence

Ankita claimed SSR to be extremely intelligent and that he also brought land on the moon. According to Ankita, if someone gave a Maths problem to him, he would solve it in seconds.



Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput made their acting debut with the serial 'Pavitra Rishta' where the two fell in love and started dating. They dated and were in a live-in relationship for 7 years before they broke up.

