Russian Drone Attack Kills Woman In Sumy Region

A woman was killed in Russia's drone attack on Esman community, Sumy region. The prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings.

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on January 1, 2024, at about 15:00, the invaders attacked Esman community in Sumy region with drones.

One drone hit a two-story apartment building; its resident was seriously injured and died in hospital. According to preliminary information, a man is trapped under the rubble. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Prosecutors, in cooperation with other law enforcement agencies, are recording the consequences of the attack.

