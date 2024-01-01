War Update: 38 Russian Attacks Repelled In Four Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 38 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Zaporizhzhia directions in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Fifty-six combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day.

Ukraine's Air Force launched strikes on 13 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters. One Russian Kh-59 missile was intercepted.

Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, six artillery systems, three air defense systems, and one command post.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched one missile strike and 81 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 37 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil and industrial infrastructure.

On January 1, 2024, Russia attacked Ukraine's territory with 10 Shahed-136/131 combat drones. Ukrainian forces destroyed nine of them.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units continue completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and to the east of Petropavlivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled four enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Stepove, Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 14 more attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected the Donetsk region's Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians made unsuccessful attempts to regain their lost positions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks. Over 25 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Novokairy, Veletenske, and the city of Kherson.

According to the General Staff, Russian occupiers continue attempts to push Ukrainian defenders out of their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy launched 18 unsuccessful assaults, but Ukrainian warriors continue firmly holding defense and inflicting significant losses on the invaders.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine