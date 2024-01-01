MP News: BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi's Son Detained In Attempt To Murder Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Gwalior Police Monday detained Dinesh Lodhi, son of BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi, in an attempt to murder case. Dinesh allegedly tried to mow down a man with his SUV when he was standing outside his house with his children on December 31 night, news agency PTI reported incident happened on Sunday night. A case has been registered against Dinesh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 307 (Punishment for attempt to murder), and he has been arrested, Gwalior Police said Read | Khalistani leader Pannun calls for dumping Indian stocks before March 12: ReportGwalior Police said the accused allegedly tried to run a speeding sport utility vehicle (SUV) over the complainant who was standing outside his house with his children.\"Complainant Ravindra Yadav stated that accused Dinesh Lodhi tried to run a speeding SUV over him when he was standing outside his house with his children,” PTI quoted Additional Superintendent of Police Niranjan Sharma as saying Read | Bank holidays in January 2024: Check full list of 16 bank holidays this month\"The complainant said Lodhi wanted to kill him but he saved himself by quickly going inside his house. The accused even tried to enter through the gate of the house with this vehicle. Yadav's son sustained injuries,\" Sharma said further said the SUV has been seized and the accused has been detained for interrogation. Gwalior Police are also checking the CCTV footage Read | Covid cases LIVE updates: India reports four more deaths in 24 hours

Pritam Lodhi, a resident of the Jalalpur area, was recently elected as MLA from the Pichhore constituency in Shivpuri district on a BJP ticket. He had contested the elections for the fourth time on a BJP ticket.

MENAFN01012024007365015876ID1107674195