BRS Leader Has Lunch With Sanitation Workers To Begin The New Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 1 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao had lunch with sanitation workers in Hyderabad on Monday, the first day of the new year.

The former Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister had lunch with sanitation workers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at the Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the BRS.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, who is from the BRS, was also present at the meeting.

KTR posted on social media that he started the first day of 2024 by thanking the hardworking sanitation workers of the GHMC.

"Had a good lunch meeting with a few hundred my erstwhile team members along with Mayor GHMC," he wrote.

Some sanitation workers took selfies with the BRS leader.

Meanwhile, several BRS leaders called on KTR and greeted him on the new year. Those who met and greeted him include former minister T. Srinivas Yadav.

Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra met BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at the latter's residence in Hyderabad and greeted him on the new year. KCR is recuperating after undergoing hip replacement surgery last month. He had suffered hip fracture after a fall at his farmhouse on December 8 and underwent hip replacement surgery the same day at a hospital in Hyderabad.

