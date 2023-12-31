Ex-Chairman Of Munich Security Conference Calls For Supply Of Taurus Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former German diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger, ex-chairman of the Munich Security Conference, believes that it is time to send long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

He said this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Why doesn't the West switch from passive to active policy? The message to Putin should be like this: if there are attacks on civilian Ukrainian targets again, then the Taurus, for example, will be delivered the next day. This is your choice," Ischinger wrote after Russia's massive attack on Ukraine.

He considers the West's current strategy in response to Moscow's actions to be bad.

At the same time, the ambassador said that he fully supports diplomatic options, if any.

Many German politicians, including those from the opposition and the ruling coalition, are demanding the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles with a range of 500 kilometers to Ukraine. At the same time, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz still does not support this idea. Berlin constantly emphasizes that the weapons systems it provides to Ukraine cannot be used against targets on Russian territory.