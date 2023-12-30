Nava Kerala Sadas Triggers Confusion; Petition On Police Appointments Forwarded To Life Mission Dept?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram:

In a bizarre incident, the Life Mission, Labour Department, and Military Welfare Department received the complaint that the holders of the civil police officers rank list filed with the Nava Kerala Sadas, seeking the prompt appointment of PSC rank holders in the police force. These departments were unaware of the complaint's receipt until the candidate contacted to inquire about its status. The last date for the

appointment of police officers to seven battalions will expire

in just three months.

The Civil Police Rank Holders Association filed complaints in the Nava Kerala Sadas from Kasaragod demanding that the vacancies be reported quickly and the rest of the list be published and appointed. The candidates were shocked by the response they got from those who complained in various halls in Thiruvananthapuram. The complaints of the candidates should be forwarded to the Department of Public Administration and Home Affairs and action should be taken. However, the complaints were forwarded to the Military Welfare Department, Labour Department and then Life Mission.

Candidates who received the message called up the labour office, however, the officials kept away without giving a clear answer. After the murder of Dr. Vandana Das in Kottarakkara, it was decided to create a new post to start an aid post in hospitals. Complaints pointing to this decision went to the Health Department. In Kannur, the petitions filed seeking treatment assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund were forwarded to the Kannur Municipal Corporation.

