War Update: 56 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-six military clashes have occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched 150 missile strikes and 74 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 84 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Last night Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine's territory with 10 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukrainian forces intercepted five enemy combat drones.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, Ivanivka, Petropavlivka Kurylivka and Berestove; Luhansk region's Makiivka, Nevske and Serebrianske forestry; Donetsk region's Terny, Serebrianka, Oleksandropil, Novobakhmutivka and Novomykhailivka; Zaporizhzhia region's Orikhiv.

Russian artillery strikes affected about 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians are maintaining military presence within the border areas and carrying out sabotage actions to prevent Ukrainian forces from being redeployed to other directions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka, where Russians made unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukraine's defense lines.

In the Lyman direction, Russian occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled two enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka and Andriivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders are holding back Russian invaders who continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. The Ukrainian military are firmly holding defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. Eight Russian attacks were repelled near Stepove and Avdiivka, and 21 more attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces are holding the enemy back near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Nine Russian attacks were repelled there.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled two enemy attacks to the west and northwest of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove.

In the Kherson direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue inflicting personnel and military equipment losses on Russian occupiers, exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on 10 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and three surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile units hit two enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, three artillery systems, five ammunition depots, and two other important targets.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine