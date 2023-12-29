Inventhelp Inventor Develops Tool Fixture/Jig For Attaching A Drawer Face/Box (SHA-191)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "After 30 years in the business, and teaching others how to do this procedure, I thought there could be a more precise way to attach the drawer face to the drawer box and make final adjustments," said an inventor, from

Wadmalaw Island, S.C., "so I invented JEFF'S JIG. My design would ensure that the drawer face is attached to the drawer box accurately and in a timely manner."

The patent-pending invention provides a tool fixture/jig for the precise attachment of the drawer face to the drawer box. In doing so, it would help save time and simplify the process. JEFF'S JIG increases efficiency, accuracy and convenience. Additionally, it is designed to adapt to most existing drawer hardware systems available today. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to attach making it ideal for cabinetmakers, wood furniture craftsmen, wood products fabrication contractors, and do-it-yourself woodworking enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

