Azerbaijan's GDP Growth Forecast For 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Azerbaijan's
real GDP will amount to 118.4 billion manat ($69.64 billion) in
2024, with a growth of 2.4 percent, Trend reports, referring to the macroeconomic forecast
by Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry.
According to the Citizen's Budget Guide published by the
Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, non-oil GDP will grow by 4.6
percent to 84.2 billion manat in 2024, or $49.52 billion.
"Increasing economic diversity will also be a major strategic
economic priority in the future. The shift from the oil sector to
the non-oil/gas sector as the primary driver of economic growth is
predicted to result in a steady increase in the share of non-oil
income in the state budget. The non-oil/gas sector's proportion of
GDP is forecast to be 71.1 percent in 2024, while the oil and gas
sector's part is projected to be 28.9 percent," the ministry
said.
In addition, according to the guide, average annual inflation is
forecast by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan at 5.3
percent.
"To maintain macroeconomic stability, the stability of the
exchange rate of the national currency will be maintained. In
macroeconomic forecasts presented by the Ministry of Economy, the
exchange rate of manat to the US dollar for 2024 is accepted at the
level of 1.7 manat," the guide says.
According to forecasts of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA),
the real growth rate of the economy in 2024 is expected to be at
the level of 3-3.5 percent, including 5-5.5 percent in the non-oil
and gas sector.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107668218
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.