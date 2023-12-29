(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Natuzzi Italia Welcomes the New Year in Style, by Showcasing an Elegant Collection of Home Accessories





Dubai, UAE – December 28, 2023 – Natuzzi Italia, the famous Italian furniture brand, is thrilled to present its selected home accessory ideas for the upcoming year. Tis the season for refreshing your living spaces, and this year should be no exception. It's the perfect time to add those unique details to your home that truly showcase your style. Here are some suggestions from interior dcor experts to help you out.



The fortunate ornament

The Pumo, a lucky symbol in Apulian tradition, derived from the Latin word 'pumum,' meaning pine cone, represents budding flowers symbolizing new life. This ancient Apulian tradition saw the Pumo placed at the edges of balconies, columns, terraces, and in pairs beside the newlywed's bed, symbolizing wishes for happiness, prosperity, and fertility.



GERMOGLIO LAMP – designed by MARCANTONIO The Germoglio lamp is an LED table lamp inspired by the huge shoots of the Germogli di Marcantonio artwork displayed near Natuzzi Italia's main store last year. It was designed by Marcantonio to symbolize new beginnings and the connection between people and nature. The lamp has a magical feel, resembling a fairy tale creation and bringing the sunny vibes of the Mediterranean with its golden mirrored surface that spreads light in homes. It's a wireless lamp that can light up indoor and outdoor spaces in a Mediterranean style.



Trullini 'the Apulian Inspiration' The distinctive architecture of Apulia transforms into a decorative piece that holds both aesthetic and practical significance. These handmade items contain scented candles infused with natural oil extracts. The top of the Trullini is crafted from clay, meticulously shaped by hand, and coated with glaze. Meanwhile, the base, made from metric clay, is adorned with baked aventurine droplets.



