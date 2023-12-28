Happy New Year 2024: Section 144, Other Restrictions Imposed In THESE Cities. Check List Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Several restrictions including section 144 have been imposed in several cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow for safe New Year celebrations. Tight security arrangements have been for parties on New Year's Eve. Take a look at city-wise restrictions in India,

1) Delhi: Delhi Traffic Police will deploy 2,500 personnel to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and 250 teams will be tasked with checking drunken driving on New Year's Eve, officials said. Police will keep extra vigil in Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Hauz Khas, and South Extension markets, among other places on the eve of New Year.

Also Read: Quick weekend trip ideas before 2024 starts2) Mumbai: Mumbai Police imposed section 144 in the city till January 18. Other restrictions include the flying of drones, remote-controlled microlight aircraft, para motors, paragliders, and hot air balloons over the city. These restrictions will be in place for 30 days. The cops said around 2500 police personnel including three deputy commissioners of police, 6 assistant commissioners of police, 53 police inspectors, and 176 police sub-inspectors will be deployed to ensure the safety of every citizen visiting the city.3) Goa: Goa Police has formed special teams to curb the use of narcotic drugs during New Year celebrations, an official said on Wednesday. Tourists have already started pouring into the coastal state ahead of New Year. Superintendent of Police (North) Nidhin Valsan said the teams would be active across the coastal belt and also at locations like the Sunburn EDM festival venue Read: New Year gift ideas to make 2024 special for your loved ones4) Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police has also announced strict measures, with stringent checks on drunk driving, traffic restrictions in key areas, and heightened security across the city. Anticipating large gatherings, motorists and pedestrians at key areas in the city – including – MG Road, Brigade Road, Residency Road, St Marks Road, and Church Street to celebrate New Year, the police said in the interest of public safety, traffic has been restricted on these major roads on the night of December 31 and January 1, 2024.5) Lucknow: Lucknow has also implemented section 144, and in light of the New Year's festivities, public gatherings in malls, bars, restaurants, hotels, and other public spaces have been restricted. In the city, the Lucknow district administration has enforced Section 144.

MENAFN28122023007365015876ID1107667111