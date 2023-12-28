Godrej & Boyce Constructs A Fully Functional Office Within 40 Hours Using 3D Construction Printing Technology

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 27th December 2023: Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business, Godrej Construction has constructed a 500 sq. ft. office in the company's own greenfield campus at Khalapur in an impressive 40-hour timeframe. This structure, 'The Cocoon' was created in the form of prefabricated modules, using innovative 3D Construction Printing (3DCP) Technology.



Anup Mathew, Sr. Vice President and Business Head, Godrej Construction said, "'The Cocoon' is a manifestation of our relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries, not just in terms of architectural design, but also in redefining construction timelines. Construction of 'The Cocoon' is a good demonstration of an effective team collaboration integrated with good project planning using tools like Building Information Modelling (BIM), Lean Construction methods, and 3D Construction Printing. At Godrej Construction, we are committed to delivering innovative and sustainably designed solutions tailored to the needs of our customers in the built environment."



The modular office is characterized by its namesake, and the unique structure incorporates advanced engineering techniques, integrated with a modular construction process. The office is thoughtfully designed to explore the potential of 3DCP technology, showcasing design flexibility through unconventional curvilinear elliptical design. The entire layout is column free offering maximum usable office space, installed with a prefabricated toilet unit.



The project construction included the complete installation of 3D printed modules, civil works, waterproofing, flooring, external & internal painting, electrical works, lighting, AC installation, plumbing, drainage & sanitation fixtures, office furniture, and landscaping in under 40 hours.



The office was created using a concrete mix design comprising up to 20% of Recycled Concrete Aggregates (RCA) sourced from concrete debris, recycled at the Godrej & Boyce Recycled Concrete manufacturing facility, at Vikhroli, Mumbai. The business remains at the forefront of pioneering green and innovative construction practices, achieving yet another milestone with an office space meticulously designed for optimal utilization.

