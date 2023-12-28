Holiday Season Comes Alive At National Carpet Museum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Atmosphere full of joy and the magic of the winter holidays have
filled the National Carpet Museum. The museum hosted a festive
event dedicated to the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis and New
Year, Azernews reports.
Students of the Children's Art School No. 2 named after Vagif
Mustafazade, Children's Music School No. 7 named after Huseyngulu
Sarabsky, Şərq çırağı Children's Creative Center and dance groups
Uğurum, Röya, Qafqaz Vurğunları, Azərbaycan" Ritmləri Song and
Dance Ensemble stunned the audience with colorful show.
The Carpet Museum also organized master classes on decorative
and applied arts on New Year and winter themes for the participants
of the festive event.
Bright performances, colorful lights and ornaments created a
magical ambiance, invoking feelings of warmth and joy.
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to popularizing and promoting Azerbaijani carpet
weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
Moreover, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards
for the fourth time in a row last year.
The award proves once again that the professional activity of
the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from
all over the world.
