Star of Oscar-winning ‘Parasite’ discovered deceased

(MENAFN) In a shocking turn of events, Lee Sun-kyun, the acclaimed South Korean actor renowned for his role in the Oscar-winning film 'Parasite,' was found dead in Seoul on Wednesday. The discovery unfolded amid an ongoing police investigation into allegations of drug use, adding a layer of tragedy to the actor's untimely demise.



Lee, 48, was discovered unconscious in his car at a central park in the capital, prompting a police response following a distress call from his manager. Earlier in the day, the manager had reported that Lee left home after leaving a memo resembling a suicide note. Concerned about the actor's well-being, the manager had visited Lee's home after unsuccessful attempts to contact him.



The actor had been subjected to three rounds of police questioning regarding alleged drug use as part of a broader government crackdown on narcotics. The latest session, lasting 19 hours over the weekend, delved into suspicions that Lee had consumed illicit substances with a hostess from a high-end Seoul bar. Despite asserting that he had been deceived and was unaware of the substances he ingested, Lee faced scrutiny in the investigation.



In October, Lee filed complaints of blackmail against two individuals, including the hostess involved in the recent drug use allegations. The hostess was arrested last month. Lee underwent tests for narcotics in his system, with results returning negative.



South Korea has stringent drug laws, with violations carrying penalties ranging from six months in prison to a maximum of 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers. President Yoon Suk Yeol has pledged a robust crackdown on narcotics, leading to an expansion of the nation's drug crimes department.



Lee's agency, HODU&U Entertainment, released a statement extending condolences and urging the public to refrain from spreading false information or engaging in speculative and malicious statements. The circumstances surrounding Lee Sun-kyun's death and the concurrent drug use investigation have cast a somber shadow over the entertainment industry and prompted reflections on mental health challenges faced by public figures.



