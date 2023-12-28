Russian FM: West Does Not Seek To Bring Peace And Stability To The South Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Western countries do not seek to bring peace and stability to
Armenia and the South Caucasus in general. Their task is to squeeze
Moscow, Azernews reports, citing Russian Foreign
Minister Sergey Lavrov telling in an exclusive interview with
TASS.
The Russian minister pointed out that Armenia faces some
challenges.
"Moreover, it will not be possible to buy them with the help of
Western players. The US and the EU, unlike Russia, do not seek to
bring peace and stability to the republic and the South Caucasus as
a whole. Their task is completely different - to squeeze Moscow and
other regionalists, to create a new hotbed of tension following the
Balkans, the Middle East, and Ukraine," Lavrov added.
At the same time, as the head of the Russian diplomatic ministry
stressed that the way out of the difficult situation is obvious -
to fulfill the trilateral agreements signed by Yerevan, Baku, and
Moscow at the highest level.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also added that Armenia's
deepening dialogue with NATO leads to the loss of defense
sovereignty.
"The Russian Federation expects Armenia to be aware of the
threat of loss of sovereignty of the state in the sphere of
national defense and security due to deepening dialogue with
NATO."
The head of the diplomatic ministry stressed that this year
Armenia took part in several events with the alliance. According to
him, the republic continues to modernize its armed forces according
to NATO standards, and its military is undergoing training in some
North Atlantic bloc states.
"This cannot but cause us concern. We have repeatedly drawn the
attention of our Armenian colleagues that the true goal of the NATO
members is to strengthen their positions in the region and create
conditions for manipulation according to the 'divide and rule'
scheme," Lavrov added.
