SSF Global's Flagship Annual Conclave Showcases Unprecedented Success, Innovation, And Vision In Enterprise Services

SSF Global, a leading industry association in the Enterprise Functions, Technology and GCC space, celebrated a significant milestone with the successful culmination of its 12th Annual Global Enterprise Services Conclave. Held on December 4 and 5, 2023, at The LaLiT Ashok in Bengaluru, the 2-day event gathered over 100 senior business services practitioners and leaders from various cities across India and overseas.
The conclave, themed "Next Leap of Becoming an Enterprise Partner – Staying Ahead & Building the Sustainable Differentiators," featured over 40 distinguished industry leaders who shared experiential insights and thought leadership through business case stories, deliberations, and case presentations.
Key highlights:
Inauguration by Shri Tejasvi Surya: The conclave kicked off with a virtual inaugural address by Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament – Bengaluru South constituency and National President – Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who shared inspiring thoughts as the 'Voice for Yuva from Bengaluru to Bharat.'
SSF Global Founder's Keynote Address: The founder of SSF Global, Ravi S Ramakrishnan, set the tone for the conclave with a keynote address titled 'Next Leap for Being an Enterprise Partner: The Essential Elements' – sharing the various nuances of multiple transformations for the changed face of global business services.
Distinguished Guests: Dr. Manasa Nagabhushanam, Director, Ramaiah Institute of Management, and Ms. Susmita Ghosh, AVP, Women Entrepreneurship – NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore, graced the inaugural ceremony and lamp lighting.
Awards & Recognitions: Priyaranjan Jha (COO – GBS, PepsiCo) was felicitated with the 'BPM Achiever in Global India' award for his outstanding contribution. SSF Global also presented the 12th SSF Excellence Awards to 9 organizations for various categories – Bharti Airtel, Alcon Laboratories, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, EY GDS Enablement Services, Unilever, TML Business Services, Northern Trust Corporation, ekaterra Service India (A Lipton Teas & Infusions Grp Company), and Welspun Transformation Services.
Special Address: An inspirational address by Nirupa Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises– 'Unleashing the Potential Leader in YOU.'
Special Address: We were honored to have the presence of Shri Umesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police, Crime & Technical Services, Bengaluru, on Day-2 of the conclave. He shared his insights on cybercrime and presented awards.
Research Reports: SSF Global released a comprehensive research report – 'A Ground Report on Integrated Technologies in Enterprise Functions – Adoption, Readiness and Benefit'. Additionally, a joint research report with NRI (Nomura Research Institute) Consulting & Solutions, was unveiled – 'The next big focus for Japanese Companies – Unlocking Efficiency and Expansion in Shared Services through GCC/ GBS in India'.
New Initiatives: SSF Global introduced the 'TIES Model' – an 'Integrated Enterprise Digital Transformation Program' and the self-assessment 'TIES Tool' for organizations evaluating the success of their digital transformation initiatives.
Panel Discussions: Engaging and interactive deliberations covered topics such as World Class Enterprise Services, GenAI, War in Talent Galaxy, Art & Science of Delivering Value, GBS to Enterprise Partner Transition, and more.
Sponsors & Partners: The conclave's success was aptly supported by partners, RvaluE Group, Quintes Global, IBM Consulting, Nividous Software & Solutions, jiffy, Brigade Enterprises, Brookfield Properties, KYP, Experience Flow, Coca Cola, Unilever, NRI Consulting & Solutions, Jain College, Ramaiah Institute of Management, and Muniwar Technologies.
SSF Global expresses gratitude to all participants, speakers, and partners for making the 12th Annual Global Enterprise Services Conclave a resounding success. The event has not only reinforced SSF Global's commitment to shaping the Enterprise Functions, Technology & GCC verticals but has also paved the way for future collaborations and advancements in the ever-evolving landscape of enterprise services.
About SSF Global
SSF Global is a growing community of veterans & practitioners in the Enterprise Functions, Technology & GCC space, committed to shaping the Business Services Industry globally through thought leadership, collaboration, and innovation. With a focus on staying ahead and building sustainable differentiators, SSF Global hosted the Annual Global Enterprise Services Conclave to facilitate knowledge exchange and promote excellence in the industry.
