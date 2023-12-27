Kuwait Win Gold, Silver Medals Of Gulf Golf Tournament

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

MUSCUT, Dec 27 (KUNA) - The players of the Kuwait golf national team won Wednesday the gold and silver medals of two different categories in the Oman-hosted Gulf Golf Championship.

Secretary General of the Kuwait golf club and head of the Kuwaiti delegation to the tournament Mazen Al-Ansari told KUNA that Kuwait golfer Salem Al-Abkal won the gold medal of the U-16 category.

In the U-16 double category, Al-Abkal and his compatriot Bader Al-Ansari won the silver medal, he said.

Al-Otaibi noted that Al-Abkal won the gold medal of the same competition for the third time in a row.

The competition, organized by the Omani Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, commenced on Monday and concluded today. Players from five Arabian Gulf countries: Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, participated in the three-day event. (end) nfa