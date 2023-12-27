Coalition Forces Shoot Down Drone N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- The Global Coalition against the so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh) shot down an explosive-laden drone in Bahrika district, Irbil governorate, northern Iraq.

The foiled attack, the second drone attack on the coalition forces in two days, resulted in no casualties, the anti-terror directorate of Kurdistan region said in a brief statement on Wednesday

On Monday, three people were injured in a drone attack near Irbil airport. (end)

hss









MENAFN27122023000071011013ID1107663008