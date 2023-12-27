(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Tre'dish Leverages Genetrix Technology and Salesforce to Elevate the Culinary Entrepreneurship Experience

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, December 27, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a notable development within the culinary business sector, Genetrix Technology, a provider of CRM and Marketing Automation solutions, has partnered with Tre'dish, a platform supporting local food entrepreneurs in North America. This collaboration aims to improve Tre'dish's customer relationship management and marketing operations, utilizing the technology of Salesforce and Marketing Cloud.Recognized for its contributions to the culinary world, Tre'dish offers key tools and opportunities for business growth in the food industry. The company's initiatives include collaborations with policymakers and local authorities to tackle industry challenges and create sustainable opportunities for new food entrepreneurs.This partnership's focal point is the customization of Salesforce, aligning the technology with the specific needs of Tre'dish. This adaptation has led to an enhanced approach to managing customer data and interactions. A spokesperson from Tre'dish noted, "The collaboration with Genetrix Technology in deploying Salesforce & Marketing Cloud has brought significant benefits to our operations. Their expertise in Sales, Service, and Marketing Cloud, and their commitment to understanding our unique needs, have resulted in a system that is well-suited to our diverse campaign requirements."A representative from Genetrix Technology stated, "Our goal at Genetrix Technology is to provide bespoke Salesforce solutions. Working with Tre'dish has exemplified our commitment to delivering customer-focused services. We have successfully tackled the challenges Tre'dish faced in managing and automating their campaigns, leading to a significant improvement in their business processes."The integration of Marketing Cloud has played a pivotal role in automating audience segmentation and personalizing marketing campaigns, enhancing the impact of Tre'dish's marketing efforts.Additionally, the collaboration includes the integration of Calendly with Salesforce, improving the efficiency of tracking customer engagements and managing bookings, benefiting both Tre'dish and its clientele.Key areas of transformation in this partnership include streamlined data management through the integration of custom objects within Salesforce, allowing for more effective handling of customer information. The synchronization of data between Salesforce and Marketing Cloud ensures seamless information flow, vital for current marketing and customer engagement strategies. The project also focused on segmentation and personalization, utilizing Marketing Cloud's capabilities for targeted customer interactions.The partnership's achievements include an enhanced Sales Cloud Data Model in line with Tre'dish's evolving business requirements, successful synchronization between Salesforce and Marketing Cloud for efficient data sharing, automation of audience segmentation within Marketing Cloud, and effective Calendly integration with Salesforce for improved customer interaction tracking.This collaboration has provided Tre'dish with a sophisticated, flexible system, enhancing their capabilities in data management and marketing. The customization of Salesforce to meet operational requirements and the development of distinct customer journeys for different chef profiles are notable advancements, enabling more effective engagement with Tre'dish's target audience.Genetrix Technology is available on Salesforce AppExchange. For further details, please contact Genetrix Technology at their Pune, India office or via email at ....Media Contact:Aman BatraGenetrix Technology+91-738-940-6162...

