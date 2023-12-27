(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russia and Cuba have re-established direct flights between their capitals, fostering stronger ties and enhancing travel connectivity. The arrival of the first Russian plane was marked by the presence of notable dignitaries, including the Minister of Tourism for the island, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, the Russian Ambassador to Cuba, Victor Koronelli, and the Russian Consul General in Havana, Nana Mgeladze. Senior officials from the civil aviation and tourism industry in Cuba also graced the occasion, as reported by Prensa Latina, a trusted partner of TV BRICS .

The Russian Ambassador to Cuba, Victor Koronelli, pointed out that despite a hiatus in air traffic in recent years, there are presently three weekly direct flights from Moscow to the renowned resort of Varadero. The resumption of direct flights between Moscow and Havana provides citizens with a convenient and direct route, further facilitating travel between the two nations.

Ambassador Coronelli underscored the robust demand for these flights, affirming that they are highly sought after by both Russian and Cuban travellers. The resumption of direct flights signifies a renewed commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, not just in diplomatic circles but also among the people of both countries.

Juan Carlos Garcia Granda, the head of Cuban tourism, highlighted the crucial role played by Russian tourism in the Cuban industry over the years. He noted that Russia, which was the fourth-largest tourist market for Cuba, has recently ascended to the third position. In light of this, Granda emphasised the importance of continuing to augment the number of flights from Russia, viewing it as a strategic move to further develop and sustain the thriving tourism sector in Cuba.

The re-establishment of direct flights between Moscow and Havana is a positive step towards deepening the historical ties between Russia and Cuba. As Russian tourism takes on an increasingly pivotal role in Cuba's economic landscape, the collaboration in air travel is poised to contribute significantly to the growth and vibrancy of the tourism industry in both nations.