Vaiga Murder Case: Father Sentenced To Lifetime Imprisonment For Killing His Daughter

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: The Ernakulam special court found Sanu Mohan guilty of killing his 13-year-old daughter Vaiga in Kochi. All the charges against the accused were proven. The incident happened on March 21, 2021. Vaiga was strangled to death and thrown into the river by her father. Meanwhile, the court sentenced him to lifetime imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

He was charged under 302 IPC section( Punishment for murder), 328 IPC (Causing hurt by means of any stupefying, an intoxicating drug to commit to facilitating the commission of an offense). 201 IPC (Causing disappearance of evidence), 75 Juvenile Justice Act ( Punishment for cruelty to child), 77- Juvenile Act (Punishment for giving intoxicating liquor).

Sanu had visited his relative's home with his wife and daughter in Alappuzha. After leaving his wife there, he returned to his flat with his daughter. He brought Coca-Cola on the way and mixed alcohol in the juice for the daughter. After drinking the juice, the girl fell ill. Sanu Mohan strangled her when she was sitting in the visiting room of the flat. The child fell unconscious after the incident. Sanu then wrapped her in a bed sheet and took her to the Muttar River. He threw the child into the river and left the area after ensuring her death.



Following the incident, Sanu Mohan left the state and first went to Coimbatore. He took the ornaments from the child and planned to leave the country. He has been hiding in places like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, and Mookambika. He was arrested one month after the incident.

The collection of evidence and submission of the charge sheet were ramped up. The trial of the case lasted for a year. 78 witnesses were examined during the trial.