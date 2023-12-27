AUS Vs PAK, 2Nd Test: Babar Azam Stunned By Pat Cummins' Unplayable Delivery (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Babar Azam was left in awe as Pat Cummins delivers an unplayable ball, shattering his stumps during Day 2 of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia a promising start by Pakistan's top order, former captain Babar Azam couldn't make a significant contribution with the bat. Australia's skipper, Pat Cummins, dismissed him for just 1 run. Expected to build on the momentum set by Abdullah Shafique and Shan Masood's half-centuries, Babar faced only six balls before Cummins bowled an exceptional delivery on the seventh, leaving Babar astonished.

Since the Cricket World Cup 2023, Babar has struggled to find his form. Despite being relieved of captaincy duties, he hasn't been able to bat freely, especially in the current series against Australia. Cummins' off-cutter was a standout moment, leaving Babar visibly stunned.

Pakistan had a strong second session, with Shafique leading the charge in an attempt to match Australia's first innings total of 318 runs.

Haq and Abdullah Shafique made a positive start, surviving numerous appeals as Pakistan aimed for their first Test win in Australia since 1995. Shafique had a stroke of luck on 16 when an lbw appeal by Nathan Lyon was turned down, with Cummins opting not to review. However, ball-tracking later indicated that it could have been out. Cummins, who recently reached the 500-wicket milestone, continued to pose a significant threat. He eventually earned his reward when Haq edged to Labuschagne at slip after scoring 10 runs. Labuschagne had been resilient on day one, contributing an overnight score of 44 off 120 balls. Usman Khawaja, another standout performer for Australia, continued his fine form on Day 2 before being dismissed for 63 off 155 balls. Mitchell Marsh added 41 runs off 60 balls as Australia surpassed the 300-run mark in their first innings. Also Read:

