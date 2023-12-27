Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2024

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's“Legal Software (focus on machine learning) Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the legal software (focus on machine learning) market size is predicted to reach $0.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%.

The growth in the legal software (focus on machine learning) market is due to the increasing demand for remote work. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest legal software (focus on machine learning) market share . Major players in the legal software (focus on machine learning) market include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Google LLC, Baidu Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.

Legal Software (focus on machine learning) Market Segments

1. By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

2. By Technology: Machine Learning And Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing

3. By Application: eDiscovery, Legal Research

4. By End User: Corporate Legal Departments, Law Firms

5. By Geography: The global legal software (focus on machine learning) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Legal software is software used by legal professionals to perform tasks specifically related to legal affairs and the operation of law firms.

The various type of technologies of legal software is machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. Natural language and processing use algorithms to interpret and manipulate human language and is a subfield of linguistics, computer science, and artificial intelligence. The deployment modes are cloud and on-premise. The various applications of the market are eDiscovery, and legal research. The different end users are corporate legal departments and law firms.

