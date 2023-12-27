Arab-Brazilian Chamber Of Commerce Anticipates Brazil's Poultry Exports To Witness Steady Growth In 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Latest reports suggest a 3.7 per cent growth for the entire poultry production sector to reach 15.3 million tonnes.

The UAE stands as Brazil's second-largest importer of poultry products.

The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) announced that Brazil's poultry exports are expected to rise steadily in 2024, with the country's entire poultry production sector expanding by 3.7 per cent to reach 15.3 million tonnes. Brazil's poultry exports to Arab nations have been strong and are expected to remain robust in 2024, with several new markets being added.

The Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) reported a 6.8 per cent increase in total poultry exports to 4.6 million tonnes this year, during their press conference in Sao Paulo to discuss the sector's performance in 2023 and prospects for 2024. As per the ABPA data, China emerged as the top importer of Brazilian poultry, with its purchases rising by 28 per cent to 632,200 tonnes from 2022. The UAE came second with 396,000 tonnes of imports, followed closely by Saudi Arabia with 337,400 tonnes. The ABPA also released performance data for the egg and other bird sectors, with the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia registering a rise in duck imports from Brazil.

Osmar Chohfi, President of ABCC, stated:“Retaining a positive balance with the Arab market, which accounts for 32 per cent of our sales, is a noteworthy accomplishment. This is a result of Brazil and the Arab world establishing strong trade partnerships, reflecting a dynamic partnership built on mutual benefit and collaboration. The growth highlights the expanding and beneficial partnership between Brazil and the Arab world in the poultry sector, indicating an alliance that extends beyond just commerce. This association, in our opinion, is a significant step towards fostering economic growth and will continue to drive mutual success in the global marketplace.”

The Arab market is one of Brazil's primary markets, accounting for 32 per cent of sales this year, and the results have been promising. The Brazilian poultry industry has a strong prospect for growth through 2024, and the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce anticipates continued expansion in all areas during this time.