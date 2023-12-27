Jordan's tourism challenges strong financial obstacles amid current Gaza genocide

(MENAFN) Jordanian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Makram Al-Qaisi, articulated grave concerns on Tuesday regarding the potential economic repercussions the Kingdom may endure due to the persisting conflict in the Gaza Strip. During a press conference, Al-Qaisi underscored that the ongoing war threatens to precipitate substantial financial setbacks for Jordan's tourism industry, estimating monthly losses to hover between USD250 to USD281 million.



Such staggering figures are predicated on a significant 60 percent cancellation rate of reservations, translating to a decline in visitor numbers ranging from 200,000 to 250,000 individuals. Delving deeper into the economic impact, the minister emphasized that this decline would equate to a debilitating macroeconomic loss amounting to approximately 200 million dinars.



Elaborating further on the ramifications of this tourism downturn, Al-Qaisi highlighted the broader implications for Jordan's overall economy should the prevailing situation persist. He cautioned that the Kingdom could witness monthly fluctuations marked by a substantial decline in hotel reservations and visitor arrivals, potentially plummeting by as much as 60 to 70 percent.



Shedding light on specific trends, the minister pinpointed key regions contributing to the heightened cancellation rates. Notably, the most significant reservation cancellations emanated from prominent markets such as the United States, Canada, and various European nations. Further exacerbating the situation, Al-Qaisi pointed out that reservations tied to joint tourism programs with occupied territories registered a stark 100 percent cancellation rate, particularly impacting tourists from the United States and Canada.

