MEP labels EU director ‘Frau Genocide’

(MENAFN) In a fiery speech at the European Parliament, Irish MEP Clare Daly, representing the left-wing Independents 4 Change political party, has stirred controversy by dubbing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as "Frau Genocide." Daly's remarks were fueled by the European Union's perceived stance on Israel's military operation in Gaza, where she accused the bloc of undermining democracy when it conflicted with its own agenda.



Daly, known for her outspoken views, took the European Parliament podium on Sunday to criticize von der Leyen, asserting that the European Union Commission president attained power without a single citizen's vote. She further accused von der Leyen of intervening in the foreign policies of elected governments while endorsing what Daly referred to as a "brutal apartheid regime" in Israel, which von der Leyen had previously characterized as a "vibrant democracy" during a speech marking the 75th anniversary of Israel's founding in late April.



The Irish lawmaker's impassioned address didn't stop at labeling von der Leyen as "Frau Genocide." Daly also expressed the sentiment of many European citizens, stating, "With defenders of democracy like that, I think I speak for many, many citizens of Europe when I say: 'Nein, danke! No, thanks, Frau Genocide!'"



Daly's strong words echo sentiments from other quarters, including Spanish Social Rights Minister Ione Belarra, who accused Brussels of inaction and labeled the situation in Gaza as "genocide." Reports suggest that hundreds of European Union staffers have also criticized von der Leyen for what they perceive as unconditional support for Israel.



The incident raises questions about the delicate balance between freedom of expression and diplomatic relations within the European Parliament. It also sheds light on the broader tensions within the European Union over its approach to international conflicts and the perception of its leaders' handling of sensitive geopolitical issues. As the controversy unfolds, it underscores the challenges faced by European leaders in navigating the diverse opinions within the European Union on matters of global significance.



