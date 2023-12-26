Ukraine To Avoid Being Dragged Into U.S. Election Race - Kuleba

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Next year, Ukraine will avoid any moves that would drag the country into a presidential race in the United States.

This was stated by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"We are fully aware of the risks and ... until the end of the U.S. presidential election, whatever it ends up being, we will do everything we can to avoid anything, wherever it comes from, that would drag into or use us in the election race. The goal of this strategy is precisely to preserve bipartisan support (for Ukraine from the U.S. - ed.)," said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

He also pointed to the fact that the discussion that took place in the U.S. Congress last month is not about Ukraine, but about the purely domestic political issue of the border with Mexico.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ukraine should be prepared for the fact that any domestic political issue important for the election results will prevail over any foreign policy issue in any part of the world.

"Now America, as a world power, has entered a process where domestic political issues – border security, homeless people on the streets, garbage collection, ecology, energy – become a super priority because politicians will fight for votes. How exactly in this context we can keep Ukraine on the top agenda is a challenge. Therefore, in principle, there is nothing wrong with Ukraine being discussed in the USA next year. The main thing is to say the right things that strengthen Ukraine and America," Kuleba concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to mass media, the U.S. Senate has made progress in negotiations on border protection to unblock aid to Ukraine. Both Republicans and Democrats said they have positive expectations in the context of negotiations on migration reform, which is a prerequisite for the approval of aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.