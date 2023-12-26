Sri Lanka To Arrest, Repatriate 30 Sri Lankan Criminals Operating Abroad

(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Dec 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka's Public Security Minister Tiran Alles said on Tuesday that the country has launched an operation to arrest and repatriate 30 Sri Lankan criminal bosses who operate from outside the country.

The Minister told reporters that 29 of these criminals are in Dubai, UAE, and another one is in France, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said that the Sri Lankan government has obtained red notices for the arrest of these criminals, and is currently holding discussions with the UAE and France.

The Minister added these criminals left Sri Lanka in the past decades, and most of the organised crimes in Sri Lanka are directed by these individuals.

--IANS

int/khz