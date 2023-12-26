Sale Of Tickets Stopped For Sunburn Event In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Dec 26 (IANS) Online sale of tickets for Sunburn music festival on New Year Eve in Hyderabad has been stopped after Cyberabad police booked a case for selling the tickets without obtaining police permission for the event.

Online ticketing platform BookMyShow, which was selling the tickets for the event scheduled to be held on the night of December 31, stopped the same. The organisers have shifted the event to Visakhapatnam after Cyberabad Police refused to give permission.

BookMyShow started selling tickets for Sunburn Reload NYE-Vizag.

Cyberabad police had Monday registered against organisers at Madhapur Police Station while notices were also being served on nodal officer and MD of online ticketing platform BookMyShow for selling the tickets.

The police action came a day after Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took serious note of the online sale of tickets for the event though police have not given permission for the event. He had asked Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty to conduct an inquiry.

Additional Commissioner of Police N. Narasimha Reddy told media persons on Monday that a meeting was held with the organisers on December 16, where they were explained how to apply.

The organisers were told that the police will give the permission after analysing the history of the event and if there is permission from the Excise Department and the permission for the venue.

He said since the sale of tickets for the event began on BookMyShow even before police permission for the event, a case was registered.

Arrangements were made for the event near HITEC City, the information technology hub in Madhapur under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

The Chief Minister during a conference with district collectors and SPs on Sunday directed the Police Commissioner to inquire into the sale of tickets for the event. He wanted to know if the permission was given and when informed that no permission was given, he asked the police chief to inquire into the sale of tickets.

He mentioned that states like Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka cancelled Sunburn.

--IANS

ms/dan