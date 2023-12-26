Euronews Bulgaria TV Channel To Flashlight Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. With the New
Year and December 31 - the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis
- around the corner, the Euronews Bulgaria television channel aired
a lengthy report on Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
In an interview with Huseyn Huseynov, Ambassador of the Republic
of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Bulgaria, he discussed current
Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations, the broad potential and prospects
of bilateral relations between the countries, our people's rich
culture, multicultural traditions, regional security, and the
process of normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.
It was highlighted that Azerbaijani-Bulgarian ties are based on
friendship and strategic collaboration, are dynamically developing,
and include a wide range of sectors of cooperation. Azerbaijan's
assistance to Bulgaria during difficult times was also underlined,
and it was emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to support
Bulgaria's attempts to convert it into a regional gas and
transportation hub. The Ring of Solidarity project, signed in April
this year in Sofia with the involvement of Azerbaijani President
Ilham Aliyev, will give Bulgaria enough prospects to become a
transit country for the transportation of Azerbaijani gas. At the
same time, numerous prospects for developing linkages in the
domains of transportation, industry, information and communication
technology, tourism, and agriculture were identified.
In response to the correspondent's questions about the regional
situation, the ambassador stated that the Armenian-Azerbaijani
conflict has been settled and that the liberation of Azerbaijani
territories from occupation has created historical opportunities
for long-term peace and stability in the region. Azerbaijan's
efforts to repair relations between the two countries and establish
a peace treaty were discussed. It was also highlighted that the
Armenians attempted unsuccessfully to involve the Bulgarian press
in their defamatory campaign against Azerbaijan. The Ambassador
emphasized that the Armenians in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region
freely left their homes and went to Armenia; no violence was used
against them, as confirmed by the UN mission. It was stated that
Azerbaijan has designed and launched an electronic portal for the
reintegration of Armenian nationals in Karabakh.
The interview also touched on Azerbaijan's rich culture,
religious and ethnic diversity, and centuries-old cosmopolitan
traditions. The documentary featured samples of Azerbaijan's
traditional cuisine, such as dolma and pilaf, as well as desserts
such as baklava and shekerbura, as well as Azerbaijani national
dances and festive sketches from Baku.
