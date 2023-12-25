Earth To Get As Close To Sun As Possible On January 3

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Earth will be at the point of its orbit closest to the Sun
on January 3. Due to this, the apparent diameter of the sun will be
3 percent larger than in July, Azernews reports,
citing the Moscow Planetarium.
The distance between the star and the planet on this day will be
147,098,988 km. Astronomers have clarified that the Earth will
reach perihelion at 03:38 Moscow time.
It is known that the Earth moves around the Sun in an elliptical
orbit. The planet reaches perihelion in January, and aphelion (the
most distant point of the orbit) – in early July. During this
period, it moves away from the Sun at a distance of over 152
million km.
It should be noted that on December 22, the winter solstice came in
the Northern Hemisphere. The duration of the shortest day of the
year was 6 hours and 59 minutes.
