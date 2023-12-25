War Update: Ukrainian Forces Hold Enemy Back In Marinka Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue holding Russian invaders back near Novomykhailivka.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Seventy-six combat engagements have occurred on the front over the past day.

In the Kherson region, on the left bank of the Dnipro River, Russian occupiers continue attempts to push Ukrainian forces out of bridgeheads.

“Over the past day, the enemy has conducted 12 unsuccessful assault actions but has been met with a decent rebuff and suffered significant losses. Our units are firmly holding defense, continue holding the recaptured positions, and inflicting fire damage on the enemy,” the report states.

Ukraine's Air Force launched strikes on four Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit four enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, two ammunition depots, and three surface-to-air missile systems.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched one missile strike and 19 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 30 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units continue completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka. Russians made unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukraine's defense lines. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 24 enemy attacks near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka; Donetsk region's Vesele. With the support of aircraft, Russians made attempts to break through Ukraine's defense lines there. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 20 enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, Stepove and Avdiivka, and 12 more attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske. Russians made unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukraine's defense lines. Near Novobakhmutivka, the enemy launched an air strike. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian military continue holding back enemy troops near the Donetsk region's Novomykhailivka. With the support of aircraft, Russians launched three unsuccessful attacks there. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected Pobieda, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled three Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. Russian troops made unsuccessful attempts to push Ukrainian defenders out of their positions. About 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Tiahynka and Antonivka, the city of Kherson, and the Mykolaiv region's Solonchaky and Kutsurub.

