Thai Companies Can Participate In Construction Works In Garabagh & East Zangezur

At the meetings held during the business visit of Irfan Davudov, the accredited ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia and the Kingdom of Thailand, issues of the development of relations between the two countries in various fields were discussed, Azernews reports.

It was said that within the framework of the visit, Ambassador I. Davudov met with different officials and politicians. At the meetings, insights were exchanged on the development prospects of relations between the two countries, including inter-parliamentary relations, and the expansion of cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Expansion of economic and commercial relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand, simplification of the procedure for obtaining a Thai visa for the citizens of Azerbaijan, organization of mutual visits, improvement of the legal framework between the two countries, investment opportunities, especially in the liberated areas, participation of Thai companies in the reconstruction and restoration works carried out here opportunities, technical cooperation with the Thai side in clearing the occupied territories from mines and unexploded ordnance, and other issues were discussed.

During the visit, the ambassador visited the industrial zone Wincoast Industrial Park and had a meeting with Jacques Chamikorn, the head of the management board of the zone, as well as the head of the company Solar Roof Top Project specializing in the field of solar energy production. During the meeting, issues of cooperation between the countries in the field of renewable energy were discussed.