Thai Companies Can Participate In Construction Works In Garabagh & East Zangezur

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
At the meetings held during the business visit of Irfan Davudov,
the accredited ambassador of Azerbaijan to Malaysia and the Kingdom
of Thailand, issues of the development of relations between the two
countries in various fields were discussed, Azernews reports.
It was said that within the framework of the visit, Ambassador
I. Davudov met with different officials and politicians. At the
meetings, insights were exchanged on the development prospects of
relations between the two countries, including inter-parliamentary
relations, and the expansion of cooperation within the framework of
international organizations.
Expansion of economic and commercial relations between
Azerbaijan and Thailand, simplification of the procedure for
obtaining a Thai visa for the citizens of Azerbaijan, organization
of mutual visits, improvement of the legal framework between the
two countries, investment opportunities, especially in the
liberated areas, participation of Thai companies in the
reconstruction and restoration works carried out here
opportunities, technical cooperation with the Thai side in clearing
the occupied territories from mines and unexploded ordnance, and
other issues were discussed.
During the visit, the ambassador visited the industrial zone
Wincoast Industrial Park and had a meeting with Jacques Chamikorn,
the head of the management board of the zone, as well as the head
of the company Solar Roof Top Project specializing in the field of
solar energy production. During the meeting, issues of cooperation
between the countries in the field of renewable energy were
discussed.
MENAFN25122023000195011045ID1107655340
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.