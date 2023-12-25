Russian Court Rules To Arrest Ukraine's Defense Intel Chief In Absentia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Basmanny District Court of Moscow ruled to arrest in absentia the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Kyrylo Budanov.

This was reported by Mediazona , Ukrinform saw.

Budanov was "charged" under two articles, including committing an act of terror by a group that inflicted significant losses (Art 205 Part 2 paragraphs A, C of the Criminal Code) and an act of terror by a group (Art 205 Part 2 paragraph A).

Russia's Investigative Committee cited the same articles in October, accusing Budanov of complicity in drone attacks. The Basmanny court heard the case due to its territorial jurisdiction in the case filed by the Investigative Committee's main department.

In April 2023, the Lefortovo Court in Russia already ruled to arrest Budanov in absentia was arrested in absentia in the case of the Crimea Bridge explosions where the relevant motion was filed by the FSB security service. In that case, Budanov was charged with creating a terrorist organization and launching a terrorist attack as part of a group, as well as the illegal possession of weapons and explosives.

Simultaneously with Budanov, those listed in the same October press release by the IC for the arrest warrant included Ukraine's Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa (this being a second ruling on arrest after the first one handed down at the motion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs), and Air Force Offices Commander Serhiy Burdeniuk.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in mid-December, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs said Ukraine's defense intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov had been put on Russia's wanted list.