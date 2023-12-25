Chubarov Urges Residents Of Crimea Not To Participate In Putin's Election Campaign

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov called on Crimeans not to sign 'for Putin's nomination as a candidate in the upcoming presidential elections in Russia' during the invaders' election campaign in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

He wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Drive away these scoundrels who expect to make you accomplices in the crimes committed by Russian barbarians by luring your signature," the Mejlis chairman said.

Chubarov said that according to information coming from the occupied Crimea, Russian special services have set a task to involve Crimean Tatars, who avoid any rapprochement with the occupation authorities, as much as possible.

The invaders' goal is to compromise hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian citizens - Crimean residents who remain loyal to their land, their people and the Ukrainian state.

At the same time, the signatures are demanded by the functionaries of the 'All-Russian People's Front', who have started to visit people both at their places of residence and work and in public places, the head of the Mejlis noted.

As reported, the presidential election in Russia is scheduled for March 17, 2024.

Amendments to the Russian constitution adopted in 2020 allow current President Putin to run for a fifth term.

According to investigations by Russian media, Kremlin officials are tasked with ensuring the president receives more than 80% of the vote in these 'elections'.