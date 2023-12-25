QNB Receives Prestigious Rankings By Euromoney

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been recognised across four categories in the Euromoney Market Leaders rankings, spanning 100 markets, reaffirming its leading position in the local market.

QNB ranks as leader in Digital Solutions, Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), and Corporate banking and was highly regarded in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), according to the 2023 Market Leaders rankings.

This recognition affirms the Group's leadership in digital banking and corporate services while showcasing its commitment to best practices as a socially responsible bank.

QNB showed an outstanding performance as it continued to develop innovative digital products and solutions as part of its successful digital transformation journey while offering strategic financial guidance and customized solutions to business sector.

To reinforce its position as a leader in ESG practices in Qatar, QNB has taken several key steps by including ESG in its strategy and business model and actively supporting various initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Qatar National Vison 2030.

The bank has also developed eco-friendly banking products such as green mortgages, green vehicle loans, and more.

On Corporate Banking, QNB continued to lead the market by offering innovative banking solutions to its corporate and SME customers and upgrading its trade portal to meet their financial needs.

The Group continued to implement its (CSR) programmes and activities to support education, health, culture, and sport and to enact positive change among the communities in which it operates.

Euromoney Market Leaders is an independent global assessment of the leading financial service providers to rank and recognise excellence in financial sector.

Commenting on this achievement, Heba Ali Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications said:“We are delighted to be recognized by Euromoney as Market Leader, an acknowledgment which both highlights our pursuit of excellence and recognizes our ongoing dedication to meeting the needs of our customers, stakeholders, and the society at large.”

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 4,800 machines.