Arbaaz Khan, Shura Khan Wedding: Iulia Vantur, Sohail Khan, Raveena Tandon Attend The Ceremony In Style

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arbaaz Khan is all set for his second marriage and the ceremony will take place at his sister Arpita Khan's house.

Arbaaz Khan is said to be marrying makeup artist Shura Khan in a private ceremony today, December 24, 2023.



Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani looked elegant as the actress opted for a blue suit and Rasha looked beautiful in a pink suit.



Salman Khan did not stop to pose for pictures as he arrived at the wedding venue. The actor was seen in a silver kurta pajama.

Iulia Vântur looked elegant as she arrived in a black lehenga that had pink flowers printed on it. She completed her look with earrings and a necklace.



Arbaaz Khan's mother Sushila Charak attended her son's second wedding wearing a beautiful green suit.



Arbaaz Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri looked beautiful in a light blue Anarkali suit as she arrived with her husband Atul Agnihotri at the wedding.

Television actress Ridhima Pandit looked beautiful in a yellow suit that came with golden heavy working on it.

Arbaaz Khan's father Salim Khan arrived at the wedding venue in a black shirt, coat, and blue jeans. He kept his look simple and casual.

Sohail Khan was seen in casual attire as he was seen wearing a white shirt and blue denim jeans. He posed with Arpita Khan's son who was dressed in a black kurta pajama.



Baba Siddique wore a white Kurta pajama and Zeeshan Siddique wore red coat and black pants as they attended Arbaaz Khan's wedding in Mumbai.