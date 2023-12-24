(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of Western military support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, asserting that no amount of weapons will lead to victory. In an interview with local newspaper Pravda, Fico criticized the Western strategy, suggesting that attempts to use Ukraine as a means to economically and militarily weaken Russia are fundamentally flawed. Fico emphasized the need for an honest acknowledgment that the conflict lacks a military solution, pointing out that Russia has gained more territory despite Ukraine's counteroffensive.



Fico, a vocal critic of supplying arms to Ukraine, highlighted the limitations of Western sanctions on Russia, emphasizing that the impact on a Russian citizen's daily life might be less significant than presumed. He challenged the notion that sanctions alone could force Russia into a vulnerable position. Regarding the military situation, Fico argued that Ukraine lacks the necessary forces to reverse the current state of affairs on the battlefield.



The Slovak Prime Minister also recalled an opportunity for Ukraine to resolve the conflict through negotiations with Russia in its early stages, suggesting that the decision to reject the agreement and pursue Western support may have contributed to the prolonged and challenging nature of the conflict. Fico's comments underscore the complexity of the geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Ukraine-Russia conflict and raise questions about the feasibility of military strategies in achieving a sustainable resolution.



